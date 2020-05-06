Acqua S. Bernardo seeks to diversify its packaging portfolio to attract customers in large outdoor events, sporting activities, beaches and other locations

Italian spring water brand Acqua s. Bernardo selects Crown’s metal packaging. (Credit: Crown Holdings, Inc.)

Italian spring water brand Acqua S. Bernardo (San Bernardo) has launched its premium still and sparkling mineral water in metal packaging from Crown, a supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies.

The San Bernardo’s beverages, which are marketed as ‘the lightest water in the world’, have been packaged exclusively in glass bottles.

However, the transition to new metal packaging comes as Acqua S. Bernardo shifts its focus in diversifying its packaging portfolio to attract customers in large outdoor events, sporting activities, beaches and other locations.

Crown said that its beverage cans were chosen by the Italian spring water brand due to their portability, sustainability and range of printing and decoration options.

Acqua S. Bernardo metal beverage cans use highly recyclable material

The new metal beverage cans selected by Acqua S. Bernardo use permanent, highly recyclable material, making them be reinvested in the new metal products production, including cans.

Acqua S. Bernardo general manager Antonio Biella said: “Acqua S. Bernardo is committed to preserving the environment and taking actions that minimize our impact as a company. For example, our factory has been powered by wind energy for many years.

“Beverage cans were a natural fit due to their sustainability credentials as well as the ability to keep our water colder for longer periods of time.”

The 33cl cans, which makes it responsible packaging option, features creative design to reflect Acqua S. Bernardo’s quality and heritage, Crown said.

Crown said it prints the Acqua S. Bernardo metal beverage cans at that its Parma plant in Italy.

Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East marketing and business development director Veronique Curulla said: “The format enables consumers to take Acqua S. Bernardo with them wherever they go and do their part to be environmentally responsible.”

Earlier this year, Crown Cork and Seal USA, a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, has commenced construction on new beverage can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky of the US.