Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia, a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, has supplied beverage cans to the complete product portfolio of Brazil-based craft beer brand Bierland.

The format transition will allow Brazilian craft beer brand to extend its regional presence and improve accessibility for consumers, as well as meet changing market demands.

Crown has provided metal packaging to Bierland’s eight flavours

Crown has provided metal packaging to eight flavour varieties, including Bierland Pilsen, Bierland Weizen, Bierland IPA, Bierland Vienna, Bierland Stout, and Bierland Strong, as well as the recently-launched America Pure Malt Pilsen and the Cocktail Classic Red Wine.

Bierland has packaged all SKUs in Crown’s standard 350ml and 204.5-diameter cans.

Bierland co-founder and director Eduardo Krueger said: “This was a critical step for Bierland, as we are one of the pioneer brands in the production of craft beer in Brazil and one of the most awarded breweries in the city of Blumenau, located in the southern state of Santa Catarina and nationally recognized as the Brazilian beer capital.”

Crown’s beverage cans offer an airtight hermetic seal, which enables to regulate temperature and avoid premature spoilage from heat, light or oxygen, helping to preserve the flavour profile of craft beer.

The company had added portability feature to its cans, which enables on-the-go and convenient consumption.

Crown’s beverage cans also support Bierland sustainability efforts, as the cans are recyclable and can be converted into new cans within 60 days.

Crown offered guidance on graphics, inks and finishes, as well as nuances of printing on metal when designing Bierland’s new packaging. It helped to create eight different labels.

The company has also applied various premium enhancements such as matte varnishes to deliver a tactile and visual experience to engage consumers and improve brand differentiation.

The stackable, lightweight design of beverage cans enables the brand to transport higher product volume per shipment, helping to increase its output by three times compared to its current levels.

Bierland has also announced plans to expand its operations from the southern region of Brazil to the new markets such as the central and northwestern regions of the country.

Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia commercial manager Fabio Braido said: “Through this transition, Bierland has demonstrated its forward-thinking nature and desire to design the best brand experience possible for its customers.”

Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia commercial manager Fabio Braido said: "Through this transition, Bierland has demonstrated its forward-thinking nature and desire to design the best brand experience possible for its customers."