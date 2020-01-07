Metal as a packaging material is effortlessly sustainable as it is infinitely recyclable without loss of properties, helping customers bolster their green credentials

Working in partnership to build brands is the message that Crown Aerosols & Promotional Packaging Europe, a business unit of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown), will communicate to attendees at ADF&PCD and PLD Paris (Aerosols & Dispensing Forum, Packaging of Perfume Cosmetics and Design & Packaging of Premium & Luxury Drinks) in 2020 (January 29-30; Paris, France; Stand N18). Crown will present its broad portfolio for the aerosols and promotional packaging markets, including the luxury drinks sector, a new focus for the show in 2020. These technology innovations coupled with comprehensive support services that span from initial conception through commercial production will enable visitors to make informed decisions about adopting metal packaging.

Sustainability is high on Crown’s agenda and will be another key focus at the show. Metal as a packaging material is effortlessly sustainable as it is infinitely recyclable without loss of properties, helping customers bolster their green credentials. While at the stand, visitors can learn more about the Company’s environmental, social and governance initiatives and progress. For example, Crown recently joined RE100, pledging a transition to 100% renewable electricity by 2050. In addition, Crown is within reach of its 2020 sustainability goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10% per billion standard units of production and decrease energy consumption by 5% per billion standard units of production.

Sarah D’Amato, NPD & Marketing Manager at Crown Aerosols & Promotional Packaging commented: “Since last year’s ADF&PCD, we have continued to forge ahead with our sustainable programs with outstanding achievements across the business. For our aerosols and promotional packaging customers, these achievements can feed directly into their own sustainability efforts. When coupled with the fact they are using one of the most sustainable packaging materials available today, it serves to help create a future that holds both success and longevity.”

Importantly for its aerosol and promotional packaging markets, Crown’s production facilities are based in Europe, meaning packaging can be manufactured in close proximity to customer operations. This not only simplifies logistics, but also ensures the reliability of the supply chain and guarantees close design and technical support upon request.

Through its in-house expertise, Crown provides comprehensive support at all stages of the manufacturing process. The Company also offers a wide range of decorative options for its existing portfolio and can customize products in many shapes and sizes.

Sarah D’Amato continued: “ADF&PCD, and now PLD, is a significant event for us as it allows us to meet with existing and potential customers and update them on the depth of our portfolio and the breadth of our support services. Catering to a broad range of markets allows us to draw inspiration and expertise from across the business, enhancing what we create for our aerosol and promotional packaging projects. As an innovation partner, we are constantly developing our portfolio to help our customers build their brands by enhancing shelf appeal and a packaging format that is sustainable and responsible.”

Crown Aerosols & Promotional Packaging Europe will be at ADF&PCD and PLD Paris from January 29-30, 2020.