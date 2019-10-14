The new packaging design incorporates to the unique appearance of the Croma product range

Image: Croma-Pharma has revealed new packaging design for Arthrex ACP double syringe system. Photo: courtesy of Jochen Pippir from Pixabay.

Croma-Pharma, an Austrian family-owned company, has unveiled a new packaging design for its Arthrex ACP double syringe system.

The new packaging design incorporates the unique look of the Croma product range and provides consistency with Croma as comprehensive umbrella brand is accustomed.

Croma-Pharma’s own branded packaging design for Arthrex ACP double syringe system

From April 2017, Croma-Pharma and Arthrex coordinate with the personalised cell therapy device Arthrex ACP, as part of Croma’s product family.

Croma exclusively distributes Arthrex ACP double syringe system for aesthetic applications in nine countries.

The Arthrex ACP double syringe system is said to build the basis of the Arthrex personalised cell therapy.

The system facilitates closed, rapid, and simple production of platelet rich plasma (PRP), which advances the own healing and regeneration processes of the body.

PRP’s medicinal effect arises from a multitude of growth factors and signalling molecules found in platelets and plasma.

The pure physical process is used to separate PRP from the other blood components, enabling to avoid the use of synthetic separation gels or anticoagulants.

Arthrex ACP double syringe enables simple preparation of clinically assessed and proven PRP without compromising on safety and quality.

Since 1981, Arthrex has been working in the field of biotechnology and already supplied millions of Arthrex ACP double syringes to the physicians across the world.

Established in 1976, Croma-Pharma is involved in the development, manufacturing and distribution of advanced products and services in aesthetic medicine, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

At present, the firm manages 12 international sales companies and supplies its products in over 70 countries.

