Creative Edge Software, developer of the all-in-one iC3D packaging design software, has introduced two new modular software products. iC3D Designer and iC3D Modeller offer essential design tools and next-step capabilities on monthly or annual subscription.

Image: iC3D Designer and iC3D Modeller offer essential tools and next-step capabilities. Photo: courtesy of Creative Edge.

Available immediately, iC3D Designer and iC3D Modeller are based on the original iC3D Suite visualization software and packaged to broaden usability and affordability. Offering an easy route into 3D design and a first-of-its-kind custom modelling capability for packaging designers, the products are described as an ideal pathway for creatives with limited experience of 3D design or those wanting to develop their skills in easy stages.

“Today’s iC3D is so feature-rich that some designers and agencies don’t use or need all the sophisticated capabilities available,” comments Nick Gilmore, CEO of Creative Edge Software. “We’ve analyzed all the functions and the technical processes involved to create two cost-effective packages optimized for purpose. Both are scalable and available either to purchase or on flexible subscriptions making them easily affordable and suitable for individual designers and growing businesses alike. Created to complement Adobe Illustrator, Esko Studio and other third-party software, they can be learned quickly and easily on the job and they eliminate the need to keep having to learn new technologies later.”

iC3D Designer

Conceived as the essential software portfolio for packaging artworkers and designers, iC3D Designer reflects the most pressing needs in packaging design. Easy to use for Adobe Illustrator® artworkers and designers, it facilitates better artwork and 3D presentation material while saving time and avoiding errors for collaboration and approval. It can also be expanded with other iC3D modules if required, including the iC3D Modeller range, iC3D Real-Time Ray Tracer, and the new iC3D Automate which allows large scale “hands free” 3D rendering production.

iC3D Modeller

As the world’s first dedicated toolkit for packaging model development, iC3D Modeller fills a gap in the market for those wanting to design sophisticated or unique models from their own desktop. Combining all the features required for experimenting with packaging shapes, it offers an inexpensive, easy-to-use design tool for Adobe Illustrator artworkers, designers and Esko Studio users.

Key features including UVW Editor, Point Editor and Bump Displacement allow custom designing of containers with elements such as trigger sprays, caps, ring pulls. iC3D Modeller has the full range of iC3D materials and textures at its disposal and can be used for designing in plastic, metal, glass, paper or carton and with liquid. It can also be expanded with other software modules including iC3D Designer, iC3D Real-Time Ray Tracer, and iC3D Automate.

For designers or agencies requiring the capabilities of Shrink, Sealed Bags, Interactive Studio Lighting or 3D printing export features, the full iC3D Suite application is necessary.

“For brands or larger agencies involved in all areas of packaging design, iC3D Suite is probably still the best option, especially for those developing luxury items to first-stage marketing,” says Gilmore. “The new iC3D Designer and Modeller solutions are essentially about opening up the power of iC3D technology to designers who specialize in one or two applications and can’t justify an investment in the full suite of capabilities. Being so easy to use, they also offer the opportunity to scale your business up, pain-free and affordably while learning on the job.”

Source: Company Press Release