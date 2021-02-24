Sappi and the packaging technology manufacturer Syntegon Technology are joining forces for more sustainable solutions in the confectionery industry

Sappi and Syntegon Technology are joining forces for more sustainable solutions in the confectionery industry. (Credit: Sappi)

The pressure on brand manufacturers and thus on the packaging industry from consumers, retail and legislators to offer environmentally friendly materials and processes is very high. Companies’ own aspirations to implement sustainable solutions are also growing rapidly. To offer reliable and sustainable paper-based packaging solutions to predominantly large and medium-sized customers in the confectionery industry, the innovation leaders Sappi Europe and Syntegon Technology have entered into a strategic partnership.

Synergies for greater sustainability in the packaging of branded goods

Guaranteed product safety for confectionery goods

Conversion of packaging machines

While a large portion of the packaging industry is still merely talking about sustainable packaging solutions, the innovation leader Sappi already has a wide range of barrier papers on the market. Sappi has considerable expertise in relation to the creation of safe, functional paper packaging in particular. This goes perfectly with the approach of Syntegon Technology. The provider of process and packaging technology supports its customers with regard to sustainability through material tests, machine applications and innovative packaging designs. Syntegon follows two approaches when it comes to sustainable packaging: ‘Depending on the product protection requirements, we enable the use of conventional multi-layer laminates through recyclable mono-materials or paper – both on existing Syntegon technology owned by our customers and on new technology,’ explains Christoph Langohr, Project Manager Sustainability Horizontal at Syntegon. So, what could make more sense than joining forces?

Combined expertise for branded manufacturers

While Syntegon typically operates independently of packaging material and Sappi independently of packaging machines, their combined expertise now comes to the fore – to the benefit of customers. Branded companies in the confectionery industry in particular can now benefit from sustainable paper solutions, thanks to the close cooperation between the two companies, enabling them to stand out from the crowd at the point of sale by providing the perfect blend of product protection and sustainability performance for their products.

The first joint projects undertaken by the two companies in relation to confectionery packaging for branded goods demonstrate that moving to paper-based solutions can be implemented effectively and safely. For example, a well-known chocolate manufacturer successfully changed the packaging of one of its products from conventional to paper-based material from Sappi, after installing the ‘paper-ON-form’ retrofit kit from Syntegon on its existing fill-and-seal machines.

One benefit of the new partnership for customers in the confectionery industry is consulting expertise. A precise needs analysis with regard to product requirements for the packaging, as well as comprehensive material tests subsequently ensure smooth packaging processes. Furthermore, thanks to Syntegon’s innovative technology, customers are perfectly positioned for packaging processes with paper-based materials. The ‘paper-ON-form’ retrofit kit ensures optimal shaping and sealing in the packaging process even at high speeds for cold-seal applications. This can optionally be integrated into new Syntegon technology, but can also be retrofitted into older technology from Syntegon. This means that production targets can be optimally met, as the switch does not result in any deterioration of packaging speed or overall equipment effectiveness.

Securely packaged products: recyclable and attractive

In the production and packaging of sensitive foods such as confectionery, it is not just optimal processes that are important, but also using the right material. ‘Product protection is always paramount and is an essential feature of any packaging solution,’ explains René Köhler, Head of New Business Development Packaging Solutions at Sappi. ‘Factors such as ingredients and the shelf life of the product play an important role in this.’

To guarantee comprehensive product safety, brand manufacturers use certified barrier papers from Sappi. The food-safe, paper-based solutions offer integrated barriers against oxygen, water vapour, grease, flavourings and oil, and thus ensure that the quality of foods and other goods is maintained. The barrier papers also make any additional lamination unnecessary. This means that the packaging materials that are made from renewable raw materials, can be recycled in the existing paper cycle. They also offer a high-quality appearance thanks to the natural look and feel of the paper, as well as providing excellent printability performance. This allows confectionary manufacturers to communicate the value they place on the combination of quality and environmental responsibility, through the entire supply chain, from retailer to consumer, creating confidence in a more positive, shared future.

Source: Company Press Release