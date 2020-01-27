Coveris’ Pack Positive pop-up lab service and materials management model supports the move to recyclable materials

Coveris targets recyclable plastics and food waste reduction. (Credit: Coveris)

Taking centre stage at the produce industry’s number one event, Fruit Logistica (5-7 February, Berlin), Coveris is set to lead the way for sustainable packaging.

Having pioneered a range of award-winning active and intelligent packaging films that increase shelf-life and freshness for various produce applications, the manufacturer is now looking to combine the technology with new recyclable materials to maximise lifecycle for both packaging and product.

As one of Europe’s’ largest extruders of recyclable polyethylene (PE) films, Coveris has recently launched a range of single-substrate, fully recyclable films and laminates under its PE+ (films) and MonoFlexE (laminates) brands. Having seen success in both Tesco salad and Co-op prepared vegetable categories, Coveris is now set to extend the application of these recyclable films to new and additional produce categories.

Launching exclusively at Fruit Logistica, Coveris’ Pack Positive® pop-up lab service and materials management model supports the move to recyclable materials as part of a 3-step seamless process; technical development of new recyclable plastics; material validation to maintain or extend freshness and shelf-life; operational validation to ensure new materials maintain in-line packaging efficiencies.

Commenting on the strategy ahead of the show, Rick Hughes, Coveris’ Produce Sales Director said “we’re really excited to be back at Fruit Logistica in 2020. At a time when there is a lot of negative and misleading information concerning polymer packaging, it is imperative we promote the functional, protective and sustainable benefits of our products. Recyclability is key to delivering a circular economy for polymer packaging. We have developed a range of readily recyclable films that have a reduced carbon footprint while maintaining shelf-life and product quality. Our integrated approach to polymer development and food science, supported by onsite technical validation, ensures a seamless adoption of our more sustainable flexible films for customers.”

Coveris will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, 5-7th February hall 8.2, stand B-04.

Source: Company Press Release