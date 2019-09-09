Coveris said that it will introduce several types of materials that increase product shelf life, while minimising material waste

Image: Coveris to launch new sustainable products at FachPack 2019. Photo: Courtesy of COVERIS.

Coveris, a European company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions, is launching new products to its sustainable range of products at FachPack 2019 trade show to be held in Nuremberg, Germany, from 24 to 26 September 2019.

The company said that it will introduce several types of materials that increase product shelf life, while minimising material waste.

The first product is Monoflex E, a mono-material alternative for dry pet food packaging such as snacks and treats.

Monoflex E from Coveris has been designed using 100% polyethylene

The product has been designed using 100% polyethylene and works for form-fill-seal and pre-made bags.

Monoflex E offers high gloss finish and improved printing options for gravure and flexo printing, ensuring the graphics draw the customer’s attention.

The product maintains the features of standard Coveris films, including convenience for opening and reclosing, as well as an attractive, premium look at point-of-sale.

The company plans to expand the product to other markets, including consumer products and long shelf-life items.

Another version of Monoflex, developed in collaboration with Dow, will also be on display at the show. Called Monoflex ES, the new product contains also a single layer of PE film, but has a special OPULUX HGT coating applied on top, enhancing the gloss appearance, and providing strong heat resistance.

Monoflex ES has also been designed with recyclability in mind, as it offers a PE-based structure and allows production without PET layers.

Furthermore, the solution is compatible with water vapour and gas barrier, making it suitable for dry and chilled food, as well as non-food.

The company will present PE+, an innovative recyclable film intended for retail packaging applications, which is currently available across form-fill-seal formats.

A sustainable alternative for OPP plastics, PE+ is made from polyethylene and delivers functional performance, OPRL-compliance, optimised shelf-life and anti-mist formulas that increase end-user convenience.

The company will also launch its recycling enabling lidding technology for tray-packed products. Utilising the multi-layer extrusion technology, polyester barrier film includes a sealing layer to enable lidding film to be heat sealed to the PET tray, allowing 90% of the packaging weight to be recyclable.

Designed for packaging of fresh produce, meat and cheese, it also offers significant weight reduction.

The lidding film also offers reclose and non-reclose options, improving functionality and packaging convenience.