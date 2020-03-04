Plasztik-Tranzit is a major flexo printing packaging producer in Hungary

Coveris has acquired Hungarian company Plasztik-Tranzit Kft (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Austrian flexible packaging solutions provider Coveris has acquired Hungarian company Plasztik-Tranzit Kft for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1985, Plasztik-Tranzit provides advanced flexible packaging solutions for the customers in the food industry.

Plasztik-Tranzit provides modern inhouse capabilities such as extrusion, advanced flexo printing, lamination and converting in both Hungary and neighbouring markets.

Plasztik-Tranzit to help Coveris to establish packaging production hub in Eastern Europe

The acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit will allow Coveris to establish a hub for advanced packaging production in Eastern Europe, in addition to expanding its capacity in the medical, food and films businesses.

Plasztik-Tranzit offers packaging for different food products, including frozen fruits, vegetables, pastry, breaded products, powdered products, oilseeds, snacks, chips, biscuits and others.

Plasztik-Tranzit’s modern technology will help Coveris to provide quality extrusion, flexo printing, lamination and converting services to the customers in the Central and Eastern European market.

Coveris CEO Jakob Mosser said: “We are delighted that after a two-year search we have now found the perfect CEE hub that will serve all our three Business units.

“The existing modern technology and the strong focus on high end converted products is very impressive. We are confident to grow the company within a couple of years to the current average size of Coveris’ sites that is about €50m.”

In August 2019, Coveris acquired UK-based Amberley Adhesive Labels, which is involved in the production of self-adhesive labels.

Coveris provides flexible packaging solutions to protect products ranging from food to pet food, as well as medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. Based in Vienna, Coveris has 25 sites in the EMEA region with 4,200 employees.