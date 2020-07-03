The Coveris’ new centre features thermoformer, tray-sealer and form-fill-seal machines for on-site testing and validation

Coveris’ new centre will provide visitors with a dedicated space of over 400m². (Credit: Coveris)

Coveris, a European manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions, has launched its new Pack Innovation Centre in Halle, Germany.

The centre, with a dedicated space of over 400m², will serve as a hub for technical product development, sustainable innovation, and education in Europe.

Featuring thermoformer, tray-sealer and form-fill-seal machines for on-site testing and validation, the Coveris’ new centre will provide cross-functional training sessions and dedicated workshops.

New facility’s workshop area is designed as an open space

The new facility’s workshop area is designed as an open space to host internal and external events that contribute to the development of packaging solutions.

Coveris CEO Jakob Mosser said: “The Pack Innovation Centre is a perfect reflection of our commitment to the world of packaging. The centre has been designed to add value through all steps of packaging development, from raw material selection to a circular economy logic.

“In addition, it brings great value to our customers as they can conduct trials on original, industrial packaging machines without blocking their own production.

“It gives us an exciting opportunity to join forces with our customers and work with them on designing the packaging of the future.”

Coveris said that the new technical development centre will also support Coveris’ customers to innovate, educate and validate the advanced flexible packaging solutions.

The Coveris Pack Innovation Centre is the second building block of the company after the Pack Positive Centre in Leeds, UK.

Recently, Coveris announced plans to invest €10m ($11.29m) to modernise its medical packaging production facilities at the Halle site in Germany to better serve its customers in the medical market segment.