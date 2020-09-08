The new sustainably sourced and recyclable HEAT range allows the food to remain inside its packaging from cooking to merchandising and consumption

Coveris’ HEAT range allows instore touch-free cooking. (Credit: Coveris)

European packaging manufacturer Coveris has developed new recyclable HEAT packaging range for hot food on-the-move.

The new sustainably sourced HEAT range, which features dual ovenable and hot-hold functionality, allows touch-free cooking within cafes, fast food outlets, coffee shops and ‘grab and go’ establishments.

Coveris said that the new packaging range is produced using printable dual-ovenable cartonboard and hybrid cartonboard and film formats.

Intended to eliminate direct food contact, the HEAT range allows the food to remain inside its packaging from cooking to merchandising and consumption.

Some of the heat-instore applications for the HEAT range include pastries, wraps, toasties, and pastas.

HEAT range enduring up to 220°C cooking temperatures and up to 90°C hot holding

Additionally, HEAT range features window patched box to enhance the visibility of the product and quality assurance and is capable of enduring up to 220°C cooking temperatures and up to 90°C hot holding.

Coveris food on the move sales director Michael Conway said: “The development of Coveris’ HEAT range meets consumer demands for a wider choice of hot eat food-to-go using responsible and sustainably sourced packaging.

“Cook-instore food products can often feature a three-touch cooking process: packaging removal, heat and serve.

“With HEAT’s dual ovenable and hot-hold properties, we eliminate the need for food handling, delivering instore touch-free cooking for added protection, safety and consumer confidence eating on-the-move.”

The HEAT range is being made available in board-only and window patched designs including formats such as clamshell, nested box and wrap box, the firm noted.

In July 2020, Coveris launched its new Pack Innovation Centre in Halle, Germany. The centre will serve as a hub for technical product development, sustainable innovation, and education in Europe.