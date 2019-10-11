The assets acquired from the Preston, UK, site of the former Total Polyfilms business include new generation 5-layer and 3-layer extrusion lines

Image: Coveris invests in new generation 5-layer and 3-layer extrusion lines. Photo: courtesy of Coveris.

Coveris acquires new generation 5-layer and 3-layer extrusion lines to grow its already strong position in the supply of high-quality stretch films for agricultural/silage and industrial use.

The assets acquired from the Preston, UK, site of the former Total Polyfilms business include new generation 5-layer and 3-layer extrusion lines, purpose designed to manufacture high quality stretch films for both agricultural and silage as well as industrial use. The lines will be moved into the Business Unit Films manufacturing European network where they will significantly strengthen capability and capacity in these key strategic markets.

“Coveris has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing high quality agricultural and industrial films, which we supply across the globe. Our success has been built on an industry leading product portfolio in terms of recyclability, product performance and down gauging. This investment in new generation assets will further strengthen our capacity and capabilities, allowing us to even better serve the needs of our customers now and in the future”, comments Martin Davis, President Films, on the asset acquisitions.

Source: Company Press Release