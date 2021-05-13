Coveris identified Four04 Packaging Ltd through a permanent market screening process as an ideal partner for its strategic growth plans

Coveris closes next strategic deal with acquisition of Four04 Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Coveris Group continues its strategic expansion and acquires UK based flexible packaging manufacturing and trading business Four 04 Packaging, based in Norwich.

Coveris identified Four04 Packaging Ltd through a permanent market screening process as an ideal partner for its strategic growth plans. The company has specialized in packaging for fresh food and produce as well as for bakery.

It offers a product portfolio perfectly complementing the existing product ranges of Coveris in these market segments. Four04 Packaging Ltd will join the Coveris network enabling the group to further optimize its manufacturing capacities, broaden its product portfolio and expand its presence in the United Kingdom.

“With Four04, we found another excellent partner for our growth plans: a profitable business with a well-established and strong customer base and excellent packaging solutions, that will provide us with opportunities to further strengthen our offering in these segments.”, comments Jakob A. Mosser, CEO Coveris, on the deal.

Four04 is a former privately owned company that has grown through reputation since inception. The company has become a valued and trusted supplier of packaging materials to all types of industry, but with long and established roots within the food sector. Based in Norwich, the company is focused on fresh and produce, bakery and mailing solutions.

Coveris is a leading European packaging company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world’s most respected brands. We develop packaging that protects all types of products – from food to pet food, from medical devices to industrial and agricultural products.

Source: Company Press Release