Coveris is looking to extend Amberley’s positioning within the specialist sector as part of its pan-European packaging group

Following almost a year of development, Coveris is soon to complete a transformational £3.5 million investment project at its Tenens Way facility in Boston, Lincolnshire, leading the way for future growth plans under a new decorative labelling brand, Amberley Labels.

After ten months of development and investment into next generation print and finishing technologies, Coveris’ labels business is gearing up to deliver a major growth strategy targeting premium label sectors, including beverage, personal care and fragrance from September this year.

Having acquired Amberley Labels in Blandford (Dorset) last year, the strategic investment has supported the entry into the high-end and luxury labelling sector, which the Coveris Group now plans to grow through new capabilities in multi format print and embellishment, including foiling, embossing, screen printing and other specialist techniques. With a world class reputation for quality and innovation and a client portfolio of leading global brands, Coveris is now looking to extend Amberley’s unique positioning within the specialist sector as part of its pan-European packaging group.

Revealing plans to modernise Amberley’s visual identity in September, bringing it more closely in line with their premium labels offer, the packaging leader has also announced that it will be moving it’s Boston Tenens Way site under the Amberley brand umbrella to support label growth outside of its core FMCG retail sector.

Coveris’ other UK labels sites in Cramlington, Boston (Lealand Way) and Spalding will remain unchanged as part of the main Coveris brand and have been backed by additional investment and infrastructure to support the redistribution of assets throughout its estate, strategically positioning each site to serve the needs of dedicated end markets.

Bringing together over 65 years of combined labels heritage, the repositioning of the two soon to be Amberley sites enables closer alignment of capabilities, capacity and quality standards under one new look brand, supported by major investments in leading edge label technologies.

Totalling over £3.5 million in new kit and support infrastructure, the Tenens Way site, which is set to change to Amberley Boston in September, has been transformed into a flagship facility to support the changes and accelerate sales growth in new markets. Amongst the impressive list of new machines are two MPS presses, one featuring the UK’s first pantec unit installation to support in line embellishment and another which utilises pioneering new hybrid inkjet technology.

Added to the new investment, Coveris’ Boston site, which offers 30,500SQF of manufacturing space, plus an additional 49,000SQF of warehouse capacity, offers a platform of unique value-added services to support its future growth plans. Home to Europe’s largest independent platemaking facility, in partnership with MacDermid, the site provides a state-of-the-art hub for the packaging of the future supported by an integrated studio, customer suite and award-winning Recycling Centre.

Commenting on the changes, Dennis Patterson, Business Unit President for Coveris’ Graphics, Labels & Board division said “we’re really excited to finally be in a position to share our plans around our new combined Amberley Labels brand. The investment and additional processes required to meet the demands of new markets will deliver a major step change in our operations, which will see us shift change from a traditional large scale, high-speed service model to a more targeted bespoke quality offering across two sites. Given the heritage, reputation and quality culture associated with the Amberley name, we are proud to extend this and are looking forward to launching our next generation visual identity in September.”

