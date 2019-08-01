The acquisition of self-adhesive labels manufacturer Amberley will help Coveris to further strengthen its labels and board business

Image: Coveris has acquired UK-based Amberley Adhesive Labels. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

European packaging manufacturer Coveris has acquired UK-based Amberley Adhesive Labels for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Dorset, Amberley is involved in the production of self-adhesive labels. It manufactures multi-layer self-adhesive labels by using advanced digital printing and converting solutions.

The company’s self-adhesive labels can be used in different market applications, including personal care, food, beverages, cosmetics and household.

Amberley’s product portfolio is comprised of ultra-clear digital labels, extended text labels, limited edition labels, as well as pewter tin labels and brand protection labels.

Coveris CEO Jakob Mosser said: “Introducing our Coveris strategy, we clearly committed ourselves to invest and grow our business in high potential areas. The acquisition of Amberley clearly underpins this endeavour.

“We are very much looking forward to a successful expansion of our labels capabilities and further develop the potential of our new facility.”

Advantages of Amberley Adhesive Labels acquisition

At present, the label business of Coveris serves customers in the fresh, chilled and ambient markets.

The acquisition of Amberley will help Coveris to enter into new markets and expand digital printing technology capabilities.

Coveris will include the acquired business in its labels and board division, and will further invest in the business to support expansion.

Coveris has finalised the acquisition of Amberley, after a three-year modernisation programme and extensive investments in advanced equipment.

Amberley CEO and owner Trevor Smith said: “With Coveris we found the right partner for a strong future. Together we will leverage off Coveris labels know-how and resources to take our business to next level.”

Coveris produces flexible packaging solutions, which can be used in various applications ranging from food to pet food and medical devices to industrial and agricultural products.

In 2018, Transcontinental (TC Transcontinental) acquired Coveris’ Americas business for $1.32bn (£1.08bn).

Coveris Americas is engaged in manufacturing a variety of flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films, coated substrates and labels.