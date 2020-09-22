The new film with antimicrobial technology helps to prevent bacterial infections on packaged items

Cosmo’s new antimicrobial film is effective against a range of bacteria. (Credit: nadya_il from Pixabay)

Cosmo Films has introduced a new biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based clear thermal lamination film with antimicrobial properties.

The new film with antimicrobial technology helps to avoid bacterial infections on packaged items. It is said to apply a new approach for the prevention of microbial colonisation on the surface.

Cosmo’s new antimicrobial film restricts germ growth and supports optimum hygiene

Cosmo’s new antimicrobial film has the capacity to inhibit a range of bacteria, as well as restricts germ growth and support optimum hygiene.

According to the company, the new BOPP clear thermal lamination film also shows a positive effect against Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 and Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 as per JIS Z 2801 certification

The new film includes an extrusion coated surface with low temperature melting resin, which facilitates easy lamination of a film on paper products by heat and pressure.

Cosmo’s antimicrobial technology, which is eco-friendly, food-safe and human safe, can be easily reflected in all types of labels, flexible packaging solutions, and synthetic paper.

The film fibre exhibits tear bond strength with paper and a maximum lamination temperature in the range of 100-129 degrees C.

Cosmo’s technology can be used in different applications, including magazines, books, promotional items, textbooks, leaflets, cartoons, diaries and shopping bags.

Cosmo Films CEO Pankaj Poddar said: “Amid this pandemic, we all are searching for ways to stay safe and healthy.

“Washing our hands continuously and disinfecting every product we touch to prevent the spread of bacteria have become part of our daily routine. Cosmo’s antimicrobial technology will prove to be effective against a broad range of bacteria.”

In August this year, Cosmo Films introduced a new BOPP-based transparent antifog film for fresh food packaging applications.