Cosmo Films has introduced new BOPP-fragranced packaging film. (Credit: Photo Mix from Pixabay)

Cosmo Films has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP)-based coated film.

The new BOPP film has been developed to slowly deliver a fragrance that can last for a long time.

Cosmo has added matt finishing to one side of the film and extrusion coating to the other side of the film for thermal lamination applications.

The initial tests demonstrated that the new films hold the capacity to remain fragrant for more than two months, as well as deliver a soothing fragrance for up to six months.

Cosmo’s new film is suitable for thermal or wet lamination applications

Available in 24μ thickness, the new BOPP-fragranced packaging film is suitable for thermal or wet lamination applications.

Cosmo’s new film can be used in different applications such as packaging for cosmetics and personal care items, as well as catalogues, book covers, various bonds, magazines, visiting cards.

In a statement, Cosmo Films CEO Pankaj Poddar said: “A sense of pleasing smell acts as a catalyst for a positive outcome. BOPP-Fragranced packaging film has been introduced in the market to give the customers a feel-good factor.

“Cosmo Films is dedicated to innovate and is in constant search of excellence for the customers worldwide.”

Recently, Cosmo Films has introduced a new BOPP-based clear thermal lamination film with antimicrobial properties.

The new film with antimicrobial technology helps to avoid bacterial infections on packaged items. It is said to apply a new approach for the prevention of microbial colonisation on the surface.