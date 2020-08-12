The new transparent antifog film can be used for food packaging, fresh vegetables, fruits and salad, meat products and dairy products

Cosmo Films has launched new antifog film for fresh food packaging applications. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Cosmo Films has introduced a new bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based transparent antifog film for fresh food packaging applications.

With cold and hot antifogging properties, the new transparent film is suitable to be used with large packs and pouches.

The new antifog film delivers a fusion sealing strength of 1226-3498 g/in, as well as hot tack ranging from 280 to 530 g/in for a temperature range between 130 °C and 140°C.

Cosmo is offering the new antifog film in a wide thickness range

Available with a thickness range of 25µ, 30µ and 35µ, the new transparent antifog film can be used for food packaging, fresh vegetables, fruits and salad, meat products, and dairy products.

Cosmo Films CEO Pankaj Poddar said: “Across our entire product portfolio, we intend to create thoughtfully designed products to meet the needs of the industries around the world.

“This film is designed to fit the growing fresh food packaging market with its antifog properties and exceptional seal strength.”

In December 2018, Cosmo Films introduced new sterilisable conduction sealing film for wad and lidding applications of PP and PE containers.

The new sterilisable conduction sealing film holds the capacity to resist high temperatures during the sterilisation process, which enables to enhance the shelf-life of the product.

Founded in 1981, Cosmo Films offers speciality films for packaging, lamination and labelling applications.

The company’s film product portfolio is comprised of BOPP films, cast polypropylene (CPP) films and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films.