EcoAir line also provides options for bio-based rust removal, water-based void space protection, and water-based cleaning/degreasing with flash rust protection

Image: EcoAir products offer potential alternatives to traditional Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) products and rust preventatives. Photo: Courtesy of Cortec Coprporation.

US-based customised corrosion solutions provider Cortec has launched its newly redesigned EcoAir line of surface prep and rust prevention products packaged in eco-friendly bag-on-valve spray cans.

Cortec said that it has designed the cans to feature air instead of traditional flammable propellants and comprise some of its corrosion solutions.

In addition, the EcoAir line also provides options for bio-based rust removal, water-based void space protection, and water-based cleaning/degreasing with flash rust protection.

EcoAir products offer potential alternatives to traditional MRO products

The package design and labelling of EcoAirportable cans would help users to know application of each product, and are easy to use for a variety of cleanup, rust removal, and rust prevention activities.

The company said that the EcoAir products offer potential alternatives to traditional Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) products and rust preventatives, and provide user-friendly and environmental advantages.

In addition, the EcoAir products offer a quick surface rinse that includes flash rust protection and various other benefits that include an option for the tool and die industry protection of expensive moulds and are not required to be removed before the mould is used.

The portfolio of revamped EcoAir products include EcoAirBioCorrBiobased Rust Preventative, EcoAir 325 Tool & Die Rust Preventative, EcoAir 337 Void Space Rust Preventative, EcoAir 377 Multi-Metal Rust Preventative, EcoAir 414 Cleaner/Degreaser, EcoAir 422 Rust Remover, and EcoAir 423 Rust Remover.

The latest addition into the line, EcoAir Tool & Die is a rust preventative specially designed for enhanced application and clean-up in the tool and die industry.

Cortec said that the EcoAir 422 and 423 Rust Removers offer two bio-based options for cleaning rust off metal surfaces, and allow rust removal without the harshness of other chemicals on the market.

The EcoAirBioCorr and EcoAir 377 offer provide bio-based and/or water-based rust prevention deploying an invisible dry protective film on metal surfaces, and are easy to remove required.

Furthermore, EcoAir 337 Void Space Rust Preventative is used to protect hard to reach metal surfaces by spraying in void spaces, and vapour phase corrosion inhibitors will diffuse throughout the space and form a protective molecular layer on the metal surfaces.