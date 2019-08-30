The new packaging is delivered as flat sheets and assembled on site and can be sent to material recycling after use

Image: Stora Enso’s corrugated ice cream package gets Scanstar award. Photo: courtesy of Stora Enso.

A packaging solution developed by Stora Enso in Lahti for the Finnish artisan ice cream manufacturer Vanhan Porvoon Jäätelötehdas has been awarded the Scanstar 2019 by the Scandinavian Packaging Associaction.

The corrugated packaging replaces plastic and metal containers and is aimed for bulk sales from fixed and mobile sales points.

The new package solution saves on storage and time. Previously the containers had to be returned and washed.

The corrugated board also offers an insulation effect to keep the ice cream frozen. It is made of 95% renewable material with a PET film barrier approved for food contact.

Source: Company Press Release