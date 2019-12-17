The new machine features a 2 x 2.8m printer, converter, gluer and palletiser

Image: Corrugated Case Company invests in Topra Gd Flexo Folder Gluer Inline. Photo: courtesy of Corrugated Case Company.

We have invested in a brand new In line 3 colour Rotary Flexo Folder Gluing machine arriving very soon (Details of which are below). Therefore to make room for the new machine we are saying goodbye to some old machines.

This transformation will begin on the 16th Dec with old machines being removed and will continue through until the 7th Jan when it will be fully commissioned and raring to go.

The slight disruption that will undoubtedly happen will lead to some prolonged lead times during this period. So as the scouts code says “always be prepared” we are advising and asking if you can please look at all your lines of work and forecasts for the months of November, December and January, so as a team we can help plan your deliveries without any disruption.

Source: Company Press Release