TERRA helps CEWS to reduce electronic waste. (Credit: beear / Pixabay)

Corporate eWaste Solutions (CEWS) has joined The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (Terra) in a bid to reduce electronic waste (e-waste).

The move will enable CEWS to offer electronics recycling options for residents of Arizona, California and Nevada.

CEWS operations director Chiman Lee said: “CEWS offers a full range of IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions to meet all organisational needs and adheres to the highest standards to provide secure and sustainable data destruction, equipment remarketing and recycling of end-of-life electronics services.”

Terra and its mail-in recycling programme enables to increase awareness regarding the negative environmental and health effects of e-waste

CEWS has joined Terra and its mail-in recycling programme Done with IT to increase awareness regarding the negative environmental and health effects of e-waste, as well as provide access to sustainable recycling.

As part of sustainable recycling, the data destruction services are offered to over 31 million residents in 31 counties from Terra’s Certified R2 recycling facilities in Brea and Hayward of California.

By adding CEWS, Done with IT currently serves over 224 million people in 39 states and the District of Columbia with the network of 8 certified recyclers across the country.

E-Waste is leading environmental issue, which accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills, including substances such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury.

Terra president and CEO Steven Napoli said: “Now that the holiday season has passed, we need to act responsibly and recycle our old electronic devices.

“Electronics recycling is simple, secure and sustainable when you mail-in your e-waste through Done with IT.”

Terra works to restrict hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to enhance reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

In December 2019, NewTech Corporate Electronics Recycling joined Terra programme to reduce electronic waste.

The alliance allowed NewTech to offer electronics recycling options for residents of Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.