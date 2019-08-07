Nicholl Food Packaging offers foil containers to the food distribution and processing industry

Image: Coppice Alupack has acquired Nicholl Food Packaging. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Coppice Alupack, a subsidiary of Euro Packaging Group, has acquired UK-based Nicholl Food Packaging.

Grant Thornton UK has been appointed as the administrator to manage the divestment of Nicholl Food Packaging.

Euro Packaging director Shabir Majid said: “We are delighted with this acquisition, the group will gain the benefit of Nicholl’s increased capacity, tooling range and customer portfolio within their sector and in particular allow us to expand further into UK and overseas.”

The deal saves 92 jobs at Nicholl Food Packaging

The transaction will help to retain the 92 employees working at the Nicholl Food Packaging, which was established in 1989.

Based in Cannock, Nicholl Food Packaging supplies foil containers to the customers in the food distribution and processing industry. The company primarily distributes its products in the UK and the US.

Grant Thornton UK advisory partner Eddie Williams said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to conclude a sale of all the operations to Euro Packaging Group.

“Nicholl had been experiencing significant cash and creditor pressure over several weeks prior to our appointment and our rapid assessment of its funding position and viability underlined the serious challenges the business faced.”

In 2014, the Nicholl Group of Companies, an umbrella group for Nicholl Food Packaging, Ecopla and Bachmann, was rebranded as Advanta.

Advanta, a major foil container manufacturer, is a member of ALUPRO, which implements various recycling initiatives.

With production facilities on a large site in the UK, the company supplies its products to the customers in Europe and the global markets.

Coppice Alupack is a major supplier of packaging solutions to the customers in the food manufacturing processing and baking industries as well as the wholesale, institutional catering and non-food markets.

The product portfolio of the company is comprised of wrinklewall, smoothwall, ovenable board as well as lid solutions.