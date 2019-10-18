Close collaboration across the value chain sees Sappi in partnership with Constantia Flexibles driving forward innovation for sustainable packaging solutions

Image: Constantia Flexibles and Sappi have collaborated on paper-based packaging. Photo: courtesy of Constantia.

With the increased global push for environmentally friendly and sustainable paper-based packaging solutions, Sappi has made great strides in developing breakthrough proprietary barrier technology to offer new opportunities to satisfy this need.

These unique solutions enabled Sappi to closely collaborate with the world’s largest food and beverage company, Nestlé to support the launch of the YES! snack bar wrapped in recyclable paper. Sappi worked in partnership with Nestlé and packaging supplier, Constantia Flexibles to develop solutions suitable for recyclable paper production processes.

Susanne Oste, Vice President of Innovations and Sustainability at Sappi Europe commented

“Sappi has been working with leading consumer brand owners to develop and supply renewable paper-based packaging solutions understanding and supporting the goals of making their packaging recyclable without compromising on food protection and shelf life. One example of this is the new Sappi Guard range of products providing brand owners with a paper confectionery wrapper to meet market demand for more sustainable products.”

“The acquisition in 2017 of barrier film technology company Rockwell Solutions Limited (Rockwell Solutions) of Dundee, Scotland gave Sappi the opportunity to enhance its product offering by adding recyclable barrier coatings to its products. The recent launch of the YES! bar by Nestlé provides a clear example of the benefits brought through collaboration across the value chain in our joint efforts to increase the use of recyclable packaging made from renewable wood fibre.” Says Thomas Kratochwill, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Packaging and Speciality Papers at Sappi Europe. He added “Sappi’s own strong commitment to developing sustainable paper-based solutions is bolstered by strong partners. It is only with strong leadership that the new products consumers expect will be realised and shared.”

Stefan Grote, Executive Vice President Consumer at Constantia Flexibles commented on the partnership with Sappi:

“We at Constantia Flexibles also recognize the importance of actively contributing to the circular economy. With our new innovation we have strongly underlined our competencies in paper-based packaging solutions that ensure high product quality and freshness over the entire shelf life. This is an important step towards more sustainable products that may innovate the confectionery packaging. We are very proud of this successful joint effort in the project with Nestlé and passionate to drive sustainable packaging solutions globally.”

Source: Company Press Release