Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad is equipped to produce more sustainable and recyclable flexible packaging only

Image: The Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad will feature Blown Film Extruder. Photo: courtesy of @eyesnapmoments / Constantia Flexibles.

Austria-based flexible packaging producer Constantia Flexibles has opened a new flexible packaging plant, Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad, in India.

Located in Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat, the new plant is claimed to be the world’s first of its kind to produce more sustainable and recyclable flexible packaging only.

Constantia Flexibles CEO Alexander Baumgartner said: “With Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad, we are making a big step towards more sustainable packaging.

“This is not only a great progress in terms of sustainability for Constantia Flexibles but also the entire packaging industry. Together we can go into a greener future.”

The new facility to produce environmentally friendly packaging family EcoLam

The new facility will be equipped with technologies such as Blown film extruder from Hosokawa Alpine to produce more environmentally friendly packaging family EcoLam.

Constantia Flexibles group research & development senior vice-president Achim Grefenstein said: “Ecolam is the first high barrier flexible packaging that combines the resource-efficiency of plastic with recyclability back into new packaging films.”

The opening of the Ecoflex plant follows completion of more than two years of preparations, and test runs in September 2019.

Spread over an area of 24,500m², the facility currently employs 50 people, which is expected to increase three times by the second quarter of next year.

A part of Constantia Flexibles’ product line Ecolutions, the lightweight mono-PE laminate EcoLam is suitable for a variety of packaging applications.

Available in different barrier grades to meet the requirements, the fully recyclable EcoLam has approximately 32% reduced carbon footprint as against comparable products.

The facility will supply the products to customers across the world.

The company said that Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad will produce products to meet the increasing demands of consumers who are seeking sustainable solutions.

Additionally, the new facility will help the company meet the goals set by the European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy to make all the plastics recyclable by 2030.

In October 2019, Constantia Flexibles has teamed up with Sappi, a supplier of paper-based packaging, to develop technologies suitable for recyclable paper production processes.