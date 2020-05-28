The EXPERT K5 is claimed to be the world’s first metalliser to manufacture ultra-high barrier MDO PE film for sustainable flexible packaging applications

Constantia Flexibles has invested in Bobst’s EXPERT K5 1350mm narrow width metalliser. (Credit: BOBST)

Parikh Flexibles, a business unit of the Constantia Flexibles Group, has invested in Bobst’s EXPERT K5 1350mm narrow width metalliser to boost its production capabilities.

The EXPERT K5 1350mm narrow width metalliser will be installed at a new Ecoflex greenfield facility in Ahmedabad of India in 2021.

The EXPERT K5 is claimed to be the world’s first metalliser for the production of ultra-high barrier MDO PE film for sustainable and fully recyclable flexible packaging applications.

Bobst’s metalliser enables to create the high barrier PE recyclable solution, which can replace aluminium foil, in Constantia’s EcoLamHighPlus laminates that hold RecyClass approval in Europe

Bobst has designed new narrow width metalliser for the converter market

Designed for the converter market, the narrow width metalliser is provided with newly optimised features suitable for the production of MDO PE film.

The EXPERT K5 metalliser includes the coating drum with 700mm to increase the collection efficiency by around 16%, while the high rate source delivers better coating uniformity.

The 1350mm model also includes an advanced web handling, tension control, thermal management system and barrier enhancing features to facilitate the production of PE-based film for foil replacement.

In addition, the machine integrates the Bobst AluBond process that offers high metal adhesion with values up to 5N/15mm and helps to enhance oxygen and water vapour barrier levels on films such as MDO PE, BOPP and CPP.

BOBST Hawkeye, an in-line optical density deposition control system, has been integrated with the machine to identify, count and categorise pinholes and other defects from 0.1mm upwards with remote reporting at full metalliser speed.

Constantia Parikh plant head Pragnesh Shah said: “We have worked with BOBST for some time in the quest for fully recyclable metallised film suitable for foil replacement.

“We needed a machine to enable us to produce our EcoLamHighPlus laminates. The BOBST EXPERT K5 is perfect for our requirements. We look forward to having the machine installed in our new plant in India next year and to continuing our collaboration with BOBST.”

In November 2019, Constantia Flexibles opened a new flexible packaging plant, Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad, in India.