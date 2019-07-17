Conner Industries, a provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and packaging solutions, has purchased industrial packaging solutions provider RoseMill Packaging Resources.

Image: Conner Industries closes deal to purchase RoseMill Packaging. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

Headquartered in Lewisburg, Tennessee, RoseMill is engaged in offering a broad range of manufacturing and services products utilizing combinations of wood, corrugate, plastic and foam packaging.

It serves customers in the HVAC, automotive, appliance and packaging industry sectors.

The deal allows RoseMill to offer its industrial packaging solutions to all of Conner’s customers. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Conner said that the deal provides RoseMill with the opportunity to scale its solutions across Conner’s existing manufacturing plants throughout the southern US.

As part of the deal, RoseMill sales vice-president Mike Rose and operations vice-president Spencer Miller will continue in their current roles with the company.

Conner Industries CEO David Dixon said: “We welcome RoseMill to the Conner family. We believe their expertise in the industrial packaging industry will allow Conner to better service our existing customers and attract new strategic partners with creative and cost-effective packaging solutions.”

The acquisition is part of Conner’s long-term strategic plan to expand into the packaging industry while continuing to accelerate growth in its core lumber business and leverage its existing manufacturing facilities.

It will also allow Conner to enter new geographic markets and industries that it is currently not serving.

Mike Rose said: “We believe that Conner, a leading player in the industrial packaging industry, is the perfect company for RoseMill to partner with as we begin expanding our reach into new growing market segments.

“Together, Conner and RoseMill will take a proven customer-service driven strategy to a market that is seeking partners and suppliers who are best able to provide more value-added services.”

Conner Industries provides industrial wood and packaging solutions. Its specialises in supplying cut lumber (softwoods, hardwoods, and panel products) required for pallets, crates, and skid parts, as well as fully assembled custom pallets, crates, and industrial containers.

The company currently operates 12 manufacturing locations across the US.