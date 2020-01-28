The Oklahoma facility will provide industrial transport and protective packaging solutions to the large manufacturing customers

Conner provides industrial wood and packaging solutions in the US (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Conner Industries, a provider of engineered packaging solutions, is set to open a new manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The new facility, which will open on 1 February 2020, will help the company to expand into both engineered packaging and the Tulsa market.

The new facility will allow Conner to expand its engineered packaging operations

The opening of the new facility follows the July 2019 acquisition of RoseMill Packaging. It will help the company to broaden its engineered packaging division operations.

RoseMill is engaged in offering a broad range of manufacturing and services products utilizing combinations of wood, corrugate, plastic and foam packaging.

The Oklahoma facility will allow the company to provide large manufacturing customers with industrial transport and protective packaging solutions that use a range of materials, including wood, foam, plastic, and corrugated, as well as the associated 3PL and kitting services.

The company has added four new facilities to its manufacturing network in the last 11 months. The new ones follow the addition of facilities in Clarksville, Tennessee, Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Montgomery, Alabama

Conner Industries CEO David Dixon said: “The new site will serve as an ideal platform to broaden our engineered packaging products and service offerings to new and existing customers.

“This expansion exemplified Conner’s commitment to adapting to our customers’ ever-changing need for solutions that reduce the total cost of packaging.”

The new 56,000ft² manufacturing facility can be expanded to 100,000ft² plant and includes 11 dock doors as well as modern manufacturing space to support high volume productions of packaging assemblies.

With better access to I-44, the new facility helps to serve customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas. The company aims to employ around 50 employees over the next year.

Conner engineered packaging division general manager Nick Roppolo said: “The Tulsa location aligns our products and services with the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing and demanding industrial packaging environment.

“Through strategic locations, like Tulsa, Conner continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing packaging solutions that optimize supply chains.”

Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions in the US. It supplies cut lumber required for pallets, crates, and skid parts, fully assembled custom pallets, crates and engineered packaging solutions.