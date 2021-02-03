The new HP press will help the company to digitally print corrugated orders of any size and quantity

CompanyBox's current C500 at it's Charlotte facility. (Credit: CompanyBox / PRNewswire)

US-based custom packaging company CompanyBox has purchased a second HP PageWide C500 press to boost the corrugated digital print capabilities.

Slated to begin in August this year, the new HP PageWide C500 press will be installed at CompanyBox’s Charlotte all-digital production facility in North Carolina.

CompanyBox president Kyle DeJesus said: “We needed to increase our agility, add product offerings and adjust our go to market strategy. Partnering with Green Bay Packaging and adding a second HP C500 will substantially complement our ability to deliver faster and do more.”

CompanyBox will use the HP C500 press to digitally print corrugated orders of any size and quantity with a finish similar to the litho-lamination process.

Both HP PageWide C500 systems allow the company to sharp text and barcodes, as well as high-resolution and smooth tone transitions.

By using water-based and eco-friendly ink, the HP C500 press supports the production of consumer-packaged goods in the food and beauty industry.

CompanyBox stated that the multi-million-dollar investment makes it the first firm across the globe to operate two HP C500 presses in the same facility.

CompanyBox founder and CEO Louis DeJesus said: “Our partnership with HP dates over 10 years, and it’s been a very good relationship.

“With our purchase of a second PageWide C500 and the additional converting equipment, our capacity increases 500%. We now have over 160,000 square feet of manufacturing space totally dedicated to digital packaging.”

The Charlotte facility also consists of automated Zund BHS cutters, HP Scitex 17000 and 15000, and two Vega speciality folder gluers.

CompanyBox is also adding more 65,000ft² space to its manufacturing and distribution centre. This investment is expected to help create over 35 new jobs.

The new East Campus, which is 2.5 miles from the company’s headquarters, is expected to be fully operational in the spring of this year with plans of further expansion.