Signify, a lighting system and service provider has announced a commitment to become plastic-free next year as part of its sustainability efforts.

As part of the commitment, the company is planning to eliminate all plastics from all of its packaging used for consumer-related products and replace with recycled paper-based materials.

The company said it is already using 80% recycled paper and virgin materials from certified renewable sources for its packaging.

Signify CEO Eric Rondolat said: “Plastic waste has a very negative impact on our planet and its biodiversity. We decided that we must take a leading role and start using plastic-free alternatives. It is the right thing to do and meets the increasing expectations of our customers.

“I look forward to the moment that we can announce that we no longer use plastics in our packaging.”

Signify to avoid over 2,500 tonnes of plastics use this year

The latest move will allow Signify to avoid the use of over 2,500 tonnes of plastics in this year.

Additionally, the company is launching new smaller packaging designed to lower carbon emissions from transport.

Rondolat added: “When we replaced our packaging in the Pacific region, customers said that it was more appealing and environmentally friendly. I call upon other companies to join us in making the switch and will gladly share our lessons learned.”

Signify said it has started switching plastic blister packaging in Philips LED bulbs with paper-based materials and selected paper foam to package the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

