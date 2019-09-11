The new bioprocessing wing will feature aseptic filling to support single-use biologic manufacturing as well as temperature-controlled storage for stability programmes

Greenfield Global subsidiary and speciality alcohols producer Pharmco has announced its plans to expand its Brookfield packaging facility in Connecticut, US, in a bid to boost manufacturing capabilities.

The expansion plan involves the construction of a new bioprocessing wing, featuring aseptic filling to support single-use biologic manufacturing as well as temperature-controlled storage for stability programmes available from three to five years.

Pharmco sales and operations senior vice-president Steve DiBenedetto said: “We are proud of the role we are playing in helping advancements in bioprocessing, gene therapy and medical device industry by supplying high-quality, reliable pharmaceutical products.

“Our customers do incredible things, and we will continue to focus our growth in areas that will deliver the maximum benefit to their work and specific needs.”

The expanded facility will be equipped to offer several packaging options

Upon completion of the expansion, Pharmco intends to initially use the facility to assist its customers in outsourcing their resin storage, cleaning and regeneration solutions, as well as supporting key life science partners.

The facility will also be equipped to produce packaging options, including single-use and rigid containers with sizes ranging from 1l bottles to 1,000l bags.

The company said it will also offer its stability programmes to customers upon request.

The move is part of a series of Greenfield Global investments to expand the company’s expertise in manufacturing, storing and delivering speciality chemicals and ingredients to its global market.

Additionally, the company announced plans to establish a new European manufacturing headquarters in Portlaoise, Ireland.

Pharmco currently operates 12 distilled-spirit facilities which are equipped to produce a range of speciality alcohols and bio-based chemicals for its customers.

Canada-based Greenfield Global is engaged in producing ethanol. It owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three speciality chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three biofuel and renewable energy R&D centres in Canada and the US.

Greenfield, under the Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, delivers hundreds of products to life science, food, flavours, fragrance, and beverage customers in more than 50 countries across the globe.