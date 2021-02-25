The move follows a successful paper straws trial conducted by Ribena and UK supermarket chain Tesco, which began in March 2020

Ribena’s paper straws trial was met with positive feedback from customers, with one consumer commenting that they “love the new addition of a cardboard straw instead of the usual plastic ones you get”. (Credit: Ribena)

Drinks giant Ribena has announced it’s to introduce paper straws on all of its cartons, which will be rolled out across the UK.

It follows a successful trial conducted by its owner Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I and supermarket chain Tesco, which began in May 2020.

The move will save up to 16 tonnes of plastic from being produced per year in another step towards the company’s ambition to reach 100% sustainable packaging by 2030.

Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I transformation manager Jo Padwick said: “It is great to see our years of hard work getting such positive reviews from Ribena drinkers.

“We have taken into account all of the feedback to help us improve the new paper straw that is now being launched on the range across all stores.

“Saying goodbye to the final plastic straw is a great step on our journey towards 100% sustainable packaging by 2030.”

Paper straws trial by Ribena was met with positive feedback’ from customers

Ribena’s paper straws trial was met with positive feedback from customers, with one consumer commenting that they “love the new addition of a cardboard straw instead of the usual plastic ones you get”.

Another customer was pleased to see that the straw was strong enough to pierce the hole effectively and that it didn’t go soggy when they were drinking from the carton.

Since the initial trial, Ribena has strengthened the straw further with a second improved version ready to hit the shelves.

Consumers will be able to try the new straw themselves across all Ribena cartons from this month, with a full roll-out expected by April.

Tesco’s head of packaging James Bull said: “This is fantastic news from Ribena – I’m pleased that the trials in our stores were successful.

“Supermarkets and brands need to work together to remove and reduce unnecessary and excessive plastic, reuse more, and make sure everything that’s left is recycled.

“Our door remains firmly open for other brands who want to test and learn new ways to use less plastic.”