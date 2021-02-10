The refillable antiperspirant packaging range developed by Old Spice and Secret has been designed to give consumers a way to eliminate plastic waste

Each refill starter kit has a suggested retail price of $10 (Credit: Procter & Gamble)

Secret and Old Spice have announced they will launch a refillable antiperspirant packaging range, beginning in February 2021.

Alongside this, both brands will expand their offering of aluminium free deodorants in recyclable paper tube packaging made of 90% recycled paperboard, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

The easy-to-use, refillable cases manufactured with no single-use plastic, includes a refill made with 100% FSC-certified paperboard packaging.

Freddy Bharucha, the personal care senior vice president at Old Spice and Secret owner Procter and Gamble (P&G), said: “We know the most sustainable choices for consumers are not always the most affordable – and that limits the impact we can have on our environment.

“By providing sustainable solutions for both antiperspirants and aluminium free deodorants at some of the most affordable prices on the market, we’re able to make sustainable choices a reality for more consumers.”

Available in refillable antiperspirants, this new product line now offers consumers a way to eliminate plastic waste without compromising on 48-hour sweat protection.

Each refill starter kit has a suggested retail price of $10, and refills have a suggested retail price of $8, making this one of the most affordable refill options on the market.

It comes off the back of Old Spice and Secret being the first major brands to introduce all-paper, plastic-free, deodorant solutions in May 2020.

Following the success of that limited-edition pilot, both brands are expanding this offering nationwide with an aluminium free deodorant formula.

Featuring a signature push-pop design, these innovative paper tubes are fully recyclable, allowing consumers to crush the empty paperboard and drop the package into their recycling bin.

P&G Beauty’s vice president of sustainability, citizenship and communications Anitra Marsh said: “People are craving more eco-friendly personal care products, but they also must be delightful to use, otherwise people will not stick with them long term.

“That is why our refillable antiperspirant cases are designed to advance the antiperspirant smoothly through the case with a simple twist, much like a lipstick, without being messy.”