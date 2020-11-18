The call on brands to reduce their plastic footprint was made at an annual supplier conference hosted by Morrisons, to which 1,600 suppliers were invited

Morrisons is looking at a 50% reduction across its own brand primary plastic packaging by 2025 (Credit: Morrisons)

UK supermarket chain Morrisons has called on its branded suppliers to help the firm tackle plastic pollution.

The move is part of the company’s commitment to reduce the amount of material in its stores and supply chain operations.

It made the appeal at its annual supplier conference, to which 1,600 suppliers were invited.

It’s asking its branded suppliers to reduce plastic in both products and on the shelf display packaging, as well as the materials used to transport these products to stores.

It’s hoped that this will remove thousands of tonnes of plastic from the supermarket’s shelves a year, making it easier for customers to reduce the amount of plastic they’re purchasing.

Morrisons’ group commercial director Andy Atkinson said: “As the UK’s biggest fresh food maker we are committed to helping our customers live their life with less plastic.

“So we are asking our branded suppliers to join with us in reducing our plastic footprint as this is a priority for our customers.”

Morrisons committed to reducing plastic by 50% by 2025

Morrisons’ technical teams will offer advice and support to brands to help them reduce their plastic packaging.

And, because the supermarket is “vertically integrated”, it’s in a unique position to be able to offer support to the industry.

In terms of its own commitments, Morrisons is looking at a 50% reduction across its own brand primary plastic packaging by 2025.

As part of this, initiatives introduced over the last 12 months will remove 9,000 tonnes of unnecessary or problematic plastic each year, while 83% of its own-brand plastic packaging is now able to be recycled.

In 2019 Morrisons was voted the most environmentally responsible company in the UK for its work on plastics reduction at the Responsible Business Awards, run by the Prince of Wales’ Business in the Community Network.

Alongside this, environmental charity Greenpeace has also repeatedly ranked the firm second in the supermarket industry for its plastic reduction achievements.

Morrisons’ work on plastic reduction is a part of other sustainability commitments it has made, with it looking to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and a 50% reduction in operational food waste by 2030.