According to data analytics company GlobalData, Mars Wrigley reaffirming its commitment to sustainable packaging will particularly appeal to younger consumers

Brands owned by Mars include M&M's, Skittles and Maltesers (Credit: Shutterstock/Theodore P. Webb)

Mars Wrigley reaffirming its commitment to eco-focused packaging is the “first step towards a sustainable future”, according to analysts at data analytics company GlobalData.

It follows on from the company, despite the insecurities that the global economy has experienced this year due to the pandemic, ensuring that sustainability and environmental protection remains a part of their business development plans.

With consumer concerns around environmental impacts growing, Mars Wrigley’s renewed commitment to its promise for 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 will be effective in affirming their position as “forward-thinking” in the consumer market, according to GlobalData.

Consumer awareness growing globally as a result of Covid-19

The data analytics company also found that consumer awareness is growing as a result of the pandemic.

This is due to the fact that more people recognise their purchasing power and how their decision-making impacts the economy and the environment.

As 249% of global consumers view recyclable or reusable packaging as more important to them since the Covid-19 pandemic, Mars Wrigley’s sustainable packaging pledge is an effective marketing strategy that represents consumer values.

This is particularly apparent when attracting younger consumers, which GlobalData has found to be more likely to prioritise environmental concerns as part of their decision-making.

Because of this, displaying eco-conscious business motivations is a secure and sustainable approach to marketing.

This makes for a sensible long-term business plan, as Mars Wrigley has presented through their $1bn investment into its ‘Sustainable in a Generation’ company initiative.

Consumers placing more value on secure packaging, say analysts

Food safety is also key for Mars Wrigley, due to its focus on simplifying the design of its flexible packaging formats to improve recyclability while guaranteeing food quality and safety.

The latter concern is of particular importance as consumer anxieties around packaging safety have grown in 2020.

This is because it was found that 253% more consumers place increased importance on “secure” or “tamper-proof’” packaging since the start of the pandemic.

This is increasingly relevant for the company as brand loyalty seems to be split due to the fact that 342% of consumers pledging to buy products only from their favourite brands, while a further 442% disagreed with the pledge statement.

By ensuring product safety alongside environmental protection, Mars Wrigley is secure as a market-leading position focusing on consumer concerns.