Cosmetics business Lush has announced the launch of its “bring it back” return recycling scheme.

The decision to make this development came, in part, from customer and staff feedback it received in 2020, with both groups making it clear that having more options when it comes to recycling incentives was important.

Lush Earthcare’s retail lead in the UK and Ireland Rae Stanton-Smithson said: “We are working hard to offer people the ultimate waste-free shopping experience.

“We continue to invent revolutionary naked products, unique packaging materials, work on reusable plastic packaging items as well as looking into refilling options for the future.

“This recycling scheme is another step on our path to leaving the world Lusher than we found it.

“By moving towards a deposit-style scheme, whereby Lush customers know that they are ‘renting’ the packaging and can simply return it when they are finished, we keep the responsibility of waste-reduction and resource recycling as a company responsibility.

“All we need our customers to do is simply return their empties to us – we’ll take care of the rest.”

Lush looking to “take ownership” of its plastic packaging through its return recycling scheme

Lush, which makes most of its plastic packaging from recycled and recyclable sources, is looking to take “even more ownership” of its plastic products, ensuring its bottles, pots and tubs are given a “new life”.

By moving towards a deposit-style scheme, where customers purchase their products in the knowledge that they are “renting” the packaging and can return it when they are finished, the firm says it keeps the responsibility of waste-reduction and resource recycling as its own.

Throughout 2021 the company will be throwing its scheme wide open and inviting its customers to return any of their plastic packaging back to its shops for recycling.

As part of the scheme, consumers will be able to claim 50p towards their Lush shopping per qualifying item they bring back, with this being added towards their total bill at the till on the same day.