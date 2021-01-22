The plastic-free Heinz multipacks uses 5% less material than a fully enclosed wraparound box and 10% less than a traditional paperboard sleeve design

The new paperboard multipacks are available now across the Heinz Soups range as part of the “winter bundle” on Heinz to Home (Credit: Shutterstock/Zety Akhzar)

Multinational food company Kraft Heinz has announced it will be removing plastic from all of its multipacks in the UK 2021.

These will be replaced with “eco-friendly skinny cardboard sleeves” on all multipack canned products.

The Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PSFC) certified paperboard will be fully recyclable and comes from renewable and sustainably managed forests.

The design uses 5% less material than a fully enclosed wraparound box and 10% less than a traditional paperboard sleeve design.

Kraft Heinz’s northern Europe president Jojo de Noronha said: “It is clear that convenience is important to shoppers – research has found that 59% of UK shoppers say that if a package is easy to carry or transport, it is impactful their overall satisfaction with the product.

“And sustainable packaging has a significant impact, too, with 71% of UK shoppers agreeing that they are more satisfied with a product if it is easily recycled or composted.

“Grounded in shopper insight, we feel this new recyclable and easy-to-carry paperboard sleeve ticks both of those boxes and is the perfect eco-friendly solution for our multipacks.

“Our packaging innovation team continues to work hard to develop further sustainable solutions across our business as we make a £25m ($34.1m) investment over three years to implement the infrastructure needed to ensure this roll-out is a success, which will be a win for the environment as well as shoppers across the UK.”

New plastic-free multipacks a part of a three-year £25m investment in a Heinz manufacturing facility

In addition to selecting renewable, responsibly-sourced material and optimising the design to minimise the footprint, Heinz is also advancing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The manufacturing and transport of this new innovative sleeve is also carbon-neutral, with Heinz’s new solution part of a three-year £25m ($34.1m) investment and installation at its Kitt Green factory near Wigan.

The paperboard design offers a sustainable solution as well as convenience.

They are available now across the Heinz Soups range as part of the “winter bundle” on Heinz to Home, and will be launching across all Heinz’s canned products and major retailers in the UK as of Autumn 2021.