Food packaging solutions provider Fabri-Kal has introduced a new range of sustainable Recycleware Containers, as part of its commitment to advance a circular economy.

The new range of Recycleware Containers includes On-The-Go Boxes made with a minimum of 50% PCR PET, Round Deli Containers, Square Deli Containers, and Dessert Containers.

Made with at least 20-50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET material, the Recycleware Containers are said to be recyclable and are produced in the US.

Fabri-Kal president and COO Mike Roeder said: “Recycleware allows us to do more while consuming less raw materials. Our foodservice packaging made from post-consumer recycled PET bottles enables operators to show their commitment to the environment while displaying products in Recycleware Containers.

“By using Recycleware Containers, your customers will understand that you are as committed to the future as they are.”

Recycleware Containers are durable and leak-resistant

The crystal-clear, durable and leak-resistant Recycleware Containers are used in food industries in applications such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and commercial foodservice venues.

Fabri-Kal is a member of How2Recycle, a standardised labelling system aimed to communicate recycling instructions to consumers.

The product packaging for all Recycleware Containers will feature How2Recycle labels, which displays instructions on how to properly dispose of the containers and its packaging.

Fabri-Kal marketing and sustainability senior manager Emily Ewing said: “The US Environmental Protection Agency recommends recycling products to keep them out of landfills.

“When operators use Recycleware Containers made with post-consumer recycled materials, it reduces both fossil fuel-based material usage and greenhouse gas generation.

“Operators can show their commitment to the environment while showing off products with Recycleware Containers.”

In August last year, Fabri-Kal introduced new sip lids for cold drink cups. The lids are designed to serve as a better alternative for foodservice establishments looking to replace straws.

Based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Fabri-Kal specialises in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fibre.