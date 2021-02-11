Konica Minolta's corrugated packaging printer can print short-run and personalised corrugated boards and folding cartons quickly

Developed by Konica Minolta’s partner and digital printing manufacturer MTEX NS, the device is able to achieve a print width of 1067 mm (Credit: Konica Minolta)

Multinational technology company Konica Minolta has announced the launch of a new digital inkjet printer for corrugated packaging.

The PKG-675i developed by the Japanese business enables printers, converters, and brand owners to benefit from a solution for their on-demand packaging production – matching the trend towards more customised printing for corrugated boxes.

It’s a device that can print short-run and personalised corrugated boards and folding cartons quickly.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe’s senior professional print manager Edoardo Cotichini said: “The growth of e-commerce is one of the defining trends of the packaging industry going forwards, and this will have a major impact for those in the corrugated packaging sector.

“In particular they need to be able to react fast, developing e-commerce-specific packaging designs that solve the inherent challenges of postal distribution, rather than those of retail.

“Versioning and personalisation are also on the rise. Creating high-quality proof-of-concept prototypes and short run, individualised batches is the sweet spot for the PKG-675i digital inkjet printer.”

Konica Minolta’s corrugated packaging printer to help improve time to market and reduce waste

For packaging converters, the printer offers a solution to create quick mock-up packaging designs, helping to improve time to market and reduce waste.

Developed by Konica Minolta’s partner and digital printing manufacturer MTEX NS, the device is able to achieve a print width of 1067 mm.

With minimal pre-press interaction, on-demand jobs can be produced in high resolution at speeds of up to 18 meters per minute.

The printer comes with a Caldera RIP and uses water-based inks that are FDA-approved for indirect food contact.

Executive president and founder of MTEX NS Elói Ferreira said: “This cooperation with Konica Minolta will have significant benefits for customers.

“Over the last decade, MTEX NS has developed a strong reputation for quality and innovation while continuously expanding its service offerings and global presence to more than 40 countries across five continents.

“This technology will provide a perfect solution to create quick mock-up packaging designs, helping to improve time to market and reduce waste in areas such as folding cartons and corrugated packaging.”