UK-based supermarket chain Co-op is removing plastic as well as glitter from its entire Christmas celebration range, cutting out 1.1 million pieces of plastic.

The move applies to all of the retailer’s own-brand Christmas cards, gift wraps and bags and crackers in a bid to reduce single-use plastics.

The Co-op has also switched the toys in its own brand crackers to games and gifts made from recyclable materials such as metal and paper, removing 470,000 pieces of plastic alone.

The Co-op’s non-food product developer Simon Robinson said: “We are committed in helping our members and customers to make environmentally-friendly choices and reducing the environmental impact of products is and always has been at the core of Co-op.

“This is a step in the right direction as we continue to further our sustainability commitments whilst still being able to bring a fun and elegant collection to our stores.”

Co-op Christmas products to be 100% recyclable

In addition to this, all of the Co-op’s Christmas cards, wrap, crackers and gift bags use metallic ink instead of glitter and plastic lamination, and use minimal foil to make them 100% recyclable and saving 1.54 tonnes of packaging from landfill.

The range includes plastic-free cracker barrels, no plastic windows in card boxes, minimal ribbons and handles as well as being glitter-free, reducing the impact of microplastics on the environment.

The Co-op is also making it easier for consumers to recycle by including information on the reverse of its wrapping paper so the recipient knows to recycle it.

The move wraps up a landmark year for the retailer in its aim to make 100% of its own-brand packaging easy-to-recycle through household kerbside collection or a closed-loop in-house scheme in 2021.

Last month, it launched an in-store film collection scheme trial for “crunchable” plastic film that aims to tackle plastic pollution and establish an accessible disposal route for the material, which is not currently collected by UK councils.