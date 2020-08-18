The new thermoforming PP grade, which is part of Braskem's INSPIRE series, is designed as a replacement for PET in consumer packaging applications

Braskem’s new thermoforming PP grade offers improved heat resistance. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem has launched new polypropylene (PP) thermoforming grade, INSPIRE, designed as a replacement for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in consumer packaging applications in the US.

The new PP thermoforming grade, which forms part of Braskem’s INSPIRE series, offer enhanced performance attributes and sustainability.

The new grade has improved thermal properties compared to PET and traditional random copolymer polypropylene, the firm noted.

New thermoforming PP grade offers improved heat resistance over PET

Braskem said that the new grade is suitable for thermoformed applications and provides improved heat resistance allowing containers for use in the dishwasher. It also allows for container re-use.

Braskem America polyolefins vice-president Alexandre Elias said: “Our INSPIRE series offers an attractive balance of performance and sustainability with a simplified pellet management solution.

“The INSPIRE series allows thermoformers to utilize a single pellet for a wide-range of applications that require varying levels of stiffness, clarity or impact creating a simplified inventory approach. This latest polypropylene grade is designed as an ideal solution to replace PET because of its recyclability and unique properties.”

In June this year, Braskem said it had completed the construction on polypropylene production line in La Porte, Texas, US.

The new facility, with over 1 billion pounds per year of production capacity, will produce the entire polypropylene portfolio including polypropylene products such as homopolymer, impact copolymer and random copolymers.

Full-scale commercial production at the facility is scheduled in the third quarter of 2020.

The firm has five other polypropylene facilities in the US, three in Texas, one in Pennsylvania and the other in West Virginia.