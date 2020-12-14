Boots, which is committed to becoming a more sustainable business, has implemented its recycling scheme in 50 stores across the UK

Boots customers at Leicester’s Fosse Park Shopping Centre have recycled the most products with 5,588 items disposed of in this way (Credit: Boots)

Boots has announced that its recycling scheme, which was introduced into its stores in September, has now recycled more than a tonne of plastic in just under two months.

The initiative, launched alongside skincare brand No7, has also seen more than 30,000 customers signing up to take part in the scheme, who have recycled more than 100,000 empty products.

The first-to-market scheme allows customers to recycle empty health, beauty and wellness products – with customers receiving £5 ($6.70) worth of Boots Advantage Card Points when five products are deposited.

Toothpaste, mascara and hand wash were amongst the top products being deposited, and No7, Colgate and Boots items have been the most recycled brands – with customers able to sign up to the scheme via Scan2Recycle technology.

Boots UK’s commercial director and vice president of beauty and gifting Joanna Rogers said: “Our customers are more aware than ever before of their impact on the environment and they are taking proactive steps to mitigate this.

“At Boots we are constantly challenging ourselves to do more, and as part of our commitment to becoming a more sustainable business we’re super excited to see the impact this scheme has had in such a short period of time.”

Recycling scheme in 50 Boots stores nationwide

Committed to becoming a more sustainable business, the scheme is available in 50 Boots stores nationwide.

The stores have been open throughout lockdown for customers to continue to shop and recycle in confidence with enhanced safety measures in place.

Boots customers at Leicester’s Fosse Park Shopping Centre have recycled the most products with 5,588 items disposed of in this way, closely followed by London’s Sedley Place store – 4,911 – and Brighton’s North Street store – 4,732.

The deposited products have been sent to Boots recycling partner ReWorked, which has already been formed into new items such as reusable storage containers that are being used at Boots warehouses.

Recently, Boots announced it had removed the plastic from some of its Christmas gifting range as well as launching its own-brand plant-based menstrual cups, tampons and biodegradable face wipes.

Additionally, it became the first national pharmacy, health and beauty retailer in the UK to move to unbleached paper carrier bags, replacing plastic bags across its 2,465 stores.

In 2018, Boots signed up to the UK Plastics Pact, a partnership for businesses across the UK with an ambition to work collaboratively to transform the UK plastic packaging sector by 2025.

No7 aims to have 100% recyclable packaging for all products by 2025 and has already begun making changes to cosmetic displays, making them 42% more energy efficient.