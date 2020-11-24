It's part of a pledge made by Aldi to make all of its own-brand packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable by the end of 2022

The supermarket chain will replace the plastic inner bags holding the cereal with a recyclable alternative before the end of this year (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi has announced it will be introducing “100%” recyclable packaging for its own-brand boxed cereal to the market.

The supermarket chain will replace the plastic inner bags holding the cereal with a recyclable alternative before the end of this year.

This change will replace approximately 650 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic annually – the equivalent to the amount of packaging used by more than 10,000 UK households in a year.

It is part of a pledge by Aldi to make all of its own-brand packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable by the end of 2022.

Aldi’s plastics and packaging director Chris McKenry said: “Making such a popular product range fully recyclable will have a huge positive impact.

“Our focus is to offer quality at the lowest price on the market, and we believe that means more than simply offering great products – we have to provide customers with environmentally-sustainable options they can afford too.

“We’ve set ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact and will continue to step up our efforts to achieve them.

“This change to our cereal range is just one of a number of initiatives we have in the pipeline that will help us to reach our goal of all packaging, including branded products, being recyclable, compostable or reusable in the next five years.”

Aldi committed to removing two billion single items of plastic from its operations by 2025

In February, Aldi’s CEO Giles Hurley wrote to suppliers offering to work with them to meet the supermarket’s 2022 packaging targets.

Five months later, the firm committed to removing two billion single items of plastic from its operations by the end of 2025.

It has also recently introduced several plastic saving initiatives, including the removal of single-use bags for loose fruit and vegetables across its UK stores by the end of the year, which will save more than 100 tonnes of plastic annually.