The new Red Nose has been developed alongside Comic Relief long-standing partner and supermarket chain Sainsbury’s (Credit: Comic Relief)

Charity Comic Relief has revealed a “world-first” 100% plastic-free plant-based Red Nose, which it will launch early next year ahead of Red Nose Day 2021.

The new Red Nose has been developed alongside the UK-based organisation’s long-standing partner and supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, creating it from bagasse, a natural by-product of sugarcane and chosen for its sustainable qualities.

It has taken more than 18 months to develop, following extensive research and testing into suitable plastic-free alternative materials.

Each of the Noses will be available in ten different characters representing the great outdoors for the public to collect – including a squirrel, fox, and badger.

Both organisations have been looking to make the development for some time, when in early 2019 the charity received letters and emails from hundreds of school children from across the country asking them to create a plastic-free Nose.

Richard Curtis, scriptwriter and Comic Relief co-founder, said: “I’m extremely pleased that we have created the first plastic-free nose for Red Nose Day 2021 – it is amazing what you can create from a sugar cane product.

“Our new Nose marks a strong step on our sustainability journey. We are committed to designing a more sustainable Nose every year, while continuing to make them attractive and fun, and recognise we still have a lot of work to do in creating the perfect model.

“But this journey is an exciting one and we thank all the children and supporters who let us know they wanted a plastic-free option.”

Comic Relief and Sainsbury’s committed to developing plastic-free Red Nose year on year

Comic Relief and Sainsbury’s are committed to developing the Red Nose year on year, with the goal being to create one that is home compostable in the near future.

Sainsbury’s Brand director Judith Batchelar said: “Sainsbury’s has long been committed to looking for new and innovative ways to be more sustainable and we’ve worked hard to develop a plastic-free Nose for 2021.

“We’re excited that this year’s Nose will be made from plant-based materials and have even higher hopes for the Nose of 2022.”

Comic Relief chief executive Ruth Davison added: “Reducing single-use plastic is vitally important and Comic Relief is firmly committed to playing our part.

“Our Red Noses are very popular, and we have been determined to create a more sustainable plastic-free version for everyone to enjoy.

“We know that making small changes can make a big environmental difference and I’m so pleased that school pupils across the UK have championed our decision to ditch plastic and deliver a ‘greener’ Red Nose!”