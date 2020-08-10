The new technology centre will feature SL2 solventless laminator, S2 DT wide-web slitter and an F2 MP hybrid flexographic press

Comexi, a provider of flexible packaging solutions to the printing and converting industry, has unveiled plans to open a new technology centre (CTec) at its US headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The company plans to complete the new 15,000ft² facility, which includes a large and centralised parts inventory, by the end of November this year. It already completed the construction of new customer sales and service offices.

Comexi’s new CTec facility will provide on-site training to the customers and partners in flexo, laminating, slitting, equipment maintenance, colour management, and pre-press processes.

The new CTec facility in Miami will also enable customers to test and trial materials using onsite machinery.

Miami is Comexi’s third technology centre location

Comexi stated that Miami is the company’s third technology centre location across the world.

Upon completion, the CTec facility will serve customers with SL2 solventless laminator, S2 DT wide-web slitter and the F2 MP hybrid flexographic press.

The Comexi SL laminator is suitable to be used with all types of solvent-free laminates, while the Comexi S2 DT slitter includes a double turret rewinding system that delivers better quality and productivity.

Also, the Comexi’s F2 MP 60 is an advanced 10-colour flexo press that facilitates a range of quality print production.

Comexi is planning to conduct the first technical training at the new centre in the fourth quarter of this year, which will include practical and theoretical sessions on measurement-based process control, extended colour gamut implementation, colour management, and quality control practices.

The company intends to offer training on high-value printing, lamination and improving slitting production in the second quarter of 2021.

Comexi CTec head Albert López said: “The Manel Xifra Boada Technological Centre, Comexi CTec, is fully integrated with our facilities in Riudellots de la Selva.

“At present, we believe it is time to move forward with the creation of our third technological centre, in order to offer our training services, advice, and technical process support to the printing and converting sectors of the flexible packaging industry.”

In July this year, Ivory Coast-based flexible packaging firm Socipack invested in the Comexi S2 DS slitter to boost its production capabilities.