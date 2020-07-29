Comexi has been working towards automation for an extended period of time

The Comexi S2 DT Compact Slitter. (Credit: Comexi)

Comexi, a global supplier of solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting sector, has successfully concluded, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the complete remote installation of a few machines. The instalment of a recently purchased compact slitter Comexi S2 DT by Flexiplast perfectly highlights this achievement. Flexiplast, an Ecuadorian company founded in 1994, specializes in the manufacture of flexible packaging.

During the installation of this brand-new slitter, performed at the facilities of Flexiplast in Quito, the distance between the plant and the headquarters of Comexi was not an obstacle. The success of the project is primarily due to the considerable involvement of the entire Flexiplast team, together with the support of the Comexi slitting department and the local Ecuadorian technical assistance team.

“We are very pleased with the remote installation of the Comexi S2 DT slitter. This machine will allow us to continue offering services to all our customers, despite the difficulties of the current global pandemic situation,” says Arturo Sanchez, manager of Flexiplast.

In an effort to make the lives of customers uncomplicated, Comexi had set out, well before the affliction of the COVID-19 pandemic, to facilitate launches and machine operations as strategic key pillars of the company. Presently, and during the past months, this approach has been an enormous success in the fulfilment of remote installations.

In regard to its line of products, Comexi has been working towards automation for an extended period of time. In particular, the slitting division, which has positively distinguished itself from other product divisions, focuses on automation, in order to differentiate from competitors and offer both slitters as well as end of line automation.

During these challenging times, Flexiplast has decided to move forward with the purchase of a compact slitter Comexi S2 DT, a state-of-the-art machine created to simultaneously provide high productivity and high flexibility. This slitter, equipped with a turret system to streamline project changes, is especially useful for the company that needs to produce a large number of reels.

In the market, there are more than 100 Comexi S2 DT slitters, which offer, a high versatility in the range of materials. With this slitter, quality and quantity are not incompatible. Due to acceleration ratios, high productivity is achieved through the reach of high speeds at a quick rate. Operating the Comexi S2 DT is extremely easy and intuitive, due to the enormous work that has been done to offer a pleasant, comfortable and agile interface.

Source: Company Press Release