The new custom facility will allow Comar to expand its operations in the West Coast region

The new state-of-the-art facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California (Credit: PRNewswire / Comar)

Speciality packaging solutions provider Comar has announced the construction of a custom facility in Rancho Cucamonga of California, US.

The new facility, which will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant and FDA registered, will help the company to expand operations in the West Coast region.

Comar’s new facility will include injection blow moulding, injection stretch blow moulding, and injection moulding cells.

Comar aims to begin operations at the new facility by the end of 2020

Comar has already submitted drawings and permit applications and plans to start construction in this spring.

The firm plans to begin the production at the new facility by the end of this year. The new facility will manufacture complex finished medical devices and sub-assemblies integrating injection moulding, blow moulding, high-speed assembly, testing, and finished device pack out.

Comar will shift current employees, equipment, and operations from the existing Rancho Cucamonga and Garden Grove plants into the new 230,000ft² custom facility.

The 26,000ft² of the facility will include ISO Class 8 injection moulding and assembly cleanrooms with space for expansion.

The new facility will include a full-service mould prototyping lab, as well as mould sampling and development equipment to quickly bring customers from ideation, to design, to prototype, to full production.

Comar CEO Mike Ruggieri said: “This new facility will provide best-in-class medical device production areas and significant additional capacity to grow with our customers across product lines and market segments.

“This is a necessary step to support our continued growth, and vision to be recognized as the PREMIER plastic packaging, device, and component supplier, innovating solutions for customers, who lead the way to a healthier world.”

Last month, Comar acquired US-based iMARK Molding, which is a custom contract manufacturer that serves the customers in the medical device industry.

