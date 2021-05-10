Due to extensive demand from retailers and food service operators for Stagione®, Colpac has doubled the range – from three to six packs

Colpac widens its award-winning Stagione range. (Credit: Colpac Ltd)

Colpac has won the coveted New Product Award, in the packaging and equipment category, at the Sammies Awards 2021, for its flagship Stagione range, which has now been widened to meet huge demand.

Due to extensive demand from retailers and food service operators for Stagione®, Colpac has doubled the range – from three to six packs. New additions include a 650ml size, and two smaller sized packs (150ml and 250ml) to meet demand for individual portions such as proteins, desserts, and snacking.

Reflecting Colpac’s ongoing commitment to sustainable food packaging solutions, the recyclable Stagione® range is manufactured from mixed FSC® accredited board, meeting the coating levels for CPI and OPRL’s recyclability thresholds, and is future proof for 2023 and beyond. Bespoke and compostable options are also available.

A pack for all seasons

Stagione® is uniquely placed to cater to take home and delivery options – which have exploded across both the retail and hospitality sectors over the last 12 months.

Designed to work across a wide variety of markets, the Stagione® trays are certified for use in the freezer and chilled food cabinets, as well as being suitable to meet the complex needs of hot hold cabinets and microwaves. Its high barrier coating provides security, and the lids give a safe closure whilst providing ventilation to let out condensation but maintain heat. The larger sizes, including the new 650ml, have a tight fitting ‘one size fits all’ lid, in three material options; kraft PP lined paperboard, plug fit anti-mist rPET, and PP.

The 150ml and 250ml trays are PP lined like their larger counterparts, with an rPET lid which fits both.

Each pack is highly versatile, providing a simple solution for kitchens or factories with a wide menu. Also certified for freezer use, Stagione® is being used for ice-creams and frozen ready meals. Its ability to be frozen and then microwaved is perfect for pre-prep in a busy kitchen, especially when teamed with heat seal films secured with one of Colpac’s heat-seal machines.

Shelf appeal

The kraft artisan look and feel of Stagione® creates a strong on shelf impact, and maximum product visibility can be achieved using the PP and rPET lids.

Each pack delivers optimal merchandising with an uninterrupted print face for branding or tamper-proof labelling. Due to its unique rectangular round edged design, 13% more Stagione® packs can be stacked on a shelf compared to its bowl-shaped counterparts. The rigid construction of Stagione® also means it can stack safely. The same features enable it to work well in a kitchen: being easy to fill, stable, nestable and space efficient.

Source: Company Press Release