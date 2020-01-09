Mondays is claimed to be the only period product subscription services provider that aims to provide 100% plastic-free services ranging from product to packaging

Colourform provides plastic-free packaging design for Mondays. (Credit: James Cropper plc)

Colourform, a speciality coloured moulded fibre packaging and also part of James Cropper Group, has provided a plastic-free packaging design for health and beauty challenger brand, Mondays.

Mondays is claimed to be the only period product subscription services provider that aims to provide 100% plastic-free services ranging from product to packaging.

The company aims to create a colourful box with moulded fibre, which is completely plastic-free and is claimed to be a perfectly fit in a bathroom cabinet.

Mondays co-founder Nancy Saddington said: “By setting a new, higher standard for circular economy packaging solutions we are leading by example.

“Consumers today don’t want to have to sacrifice luxury or aesthetics when making a plastic-free choice.

“With Colourform as our partner, the packaging we use is completely free of any form of plastic.”

The plastic-free box is designed in a rectangular shape

Initially, Mondays has specified that the box should be designed in a way that it could fit through a letterbox.

During the design process, the box is required to fit in a mix of the brand’s 25 period products inside to accommodate the average number of products a woman uses each cycle.

Finally, the box is designed in a rectangular shape along with embossed branding as well as accommodating the variable product compositions.

Colourform sales manager Cathy Hollis said: “This partnership demonstrates how design briefs are evolving.

“New businesses like Mondays are able to challenge big global players by attracting the ever-growing group of consumers who will only choose brands that are kind to the environment.

“Mondays is using COLOURFORM as an alternative to traditional packaging because they recognise the commercial value in responding to the consumer demand for brands to do better.”

Colourform is a thermoformed, plastic-free, moulded fibre packaging innovation that provides packaging solutions with completely renewable, recyclable and biodegradable.

The packaging solution was exhibited in 2018 Packaging Innovations event in Birmingham, UK.

It is made using 100% renewable, natural wood fibres from carefully chosen, well-managed forests and can also be made using recycled content from James Cropper’s own recycling plant.