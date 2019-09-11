DuraFlex has a longer printhead life and provides enhanced durability through greater water fastness, light fastness and rub resistance compared to other water-based inkjet technologies

Image: Colordyne Technologies is set to develop new print engine Using Memjet’s DuraFlex printhead technology. Photo: courtesy of Colordyne Technologies.

Colordyne Technologies announces the development of a new aqueous pigment print engine using Memjet’s DuraFlex printhead technology. The new print engine will use a single printhead for full color digital inkjet production under 150 feet per minute.

Colordyne is partnering with Memjet as the first OEM to announce the development of a new print engine using DuraFlex technology. The print engine will be available as a print module for custom integration into strategic partner solutions and transitioned into Colordyne’s Commercial Class products, 2600 Series and 2800 Series. The print module offers integration partners the opportunity to get products to market faster and with lower development costs.

“This new single-printhead technology allows us to offer a lower cost, entry-level option to our customers interested in adding aqueous pigment print capabilities to their businesses,” said Andy Matter, president of Colordyne Technologies. “As their production needs increase, they can grow into our 3600 Series AP solutions, which use a multi-printhead design. By providing scalable solutions the transition between products is seamless and offers greater business flexibility to our customers.”

DuraFlex has a longer printhead life and provides enhanced durability through greater water fastness, light fastness and rub resistance compared to other water-based inkjet technologies. Using aqueous pigment inkjet inks allows for greater substrate compatibility and use in a wider range of markets, including label and tag, commercial print, corrugate and paper products, among others.

“Print markets are evolving quickly and require a partner with the vision to meet today’s challenges while planning for the future,” says Kim Beswick, general manager of Memjet’s benchtop and mini-press division. “Colordyne has a proven history of using Memjet technology to create compelling solutions for their customers. They understand the print market and how to create valuable solutions that are market-leading. We are compelled by Colordyne’s vision for their DuraFlex-powered printers and committed to supporting them in achieving their next wave of success based on DuraFlex.”

The DuraFlex printhead technology can print CMYK at a resolution up to 1600 by 1600 dpi and speeds up to 150 feet per minute (45 meters per minute). The max print width of a single A3+ printhead is 12.75 inches (324 millimeters) and multiple printheads can be stitched together for a wider print area.

Source: Company Press Release